Photos: THE DAILY SHOW With Jordan Klepper to Feature Author Marlon James

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Jordan Klepper hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Marlon James joining to discuss his new novel.

Trump runs a taxpayer-funded ad that infuriates liberals, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders runs an ad that is TOO white for conservatives? Maybe they're finally getting behind DEI. Jordan Klepper dives into the political ad controversy as well as some exciting announcements from the Trump administration: You can now apply for your first passport entirely online and ask the America.gov AI chatbot for help remembering your Social Security number! Plus, Klepper chats with the star of Huckabee Sanders's controversial ad: Brad (Grace Kuhlenschmidt).

As America celebrates its 250th, we must also remember all the great Americans we lost along the way. Jordan Klepper enlists Michael Kosta to do the honors with America 250: In Memoriam.

Booker Prize-winning and bestselling author Marlon James sat down with Jordan Klepper to discuss his new novel 'The Disappearers,' which The New York Times called 'the novel of the decade, if not the century.' James discusses his childhood in Jamaica, where he hid his sexuality by learning to disappear; his use of violence and sex in his work; and literature's role in keeping a historical record for those typically erased from mainstream history.

'When you're in the margins, in order to not have the light turned on you, in order to not have the oppressors come and knock on your door… you have to learn to vanish right in front of people. Sometimes it's to give them a reason to not look,' James said.

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.



















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