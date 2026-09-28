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THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jon Stewart and Jordan Klepper

The week's guests include Wall Street Journal foreign correspondent Evan Gershkovich, author Marlon James, musician CMAT, and filmmaker John Wilson.

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Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Jordan Klepper Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The guest lineup for this week includes:

Guest Schedule

Mon, September 28 (Tonight): Evan Gershkovich (foreign correspondent, The Wall Street Journal - promoting memoir 'This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story')

Tues, September 29: Marlon James (bestselling author - promoting book 'The Disappearers: A Novel')

Wed, September 30: CMAT (musician - promoting album 'Euro-Country')

October 1: John Wilson (filmmaker - promoting documentary 'The History of Concrete')

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