Jon Hamm on AMERICAN HOSTAGE's True Story and How He Chooses His Roles

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Jon Hamm sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to detail the real-life events behind his new film "American Hostage," along with an unusual production challenge the project posed. The actor used the appearance to give audiences a closer look at both the true story driving the movie and the logistics of bringing it to the screen.

In the first clip, Hamm walks through the real-life events on which "American Hostage" is based, grounding the film in an account that actually happened rather than a fictionalized composite. He also describes the experience of filming two sets simultaneously during production, a detail that speaks to the scale and complexity of getting the story onto film.

The second appearance moves away from the film entirely, with Hamm explaining how he approaches choosing his roles. Rather than promoting a specific project, this portion of the conversation gives viewers insight into the actor's decision-making process across his career, a subject he addressed directly with Ripa and Consuelos on the show.

Taken together, the two segments pair a specific project deep-dive with a broader look at how Hamm operates as an actor, giving the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK audience both the story behind his current film and a sense of the throughline connecting his choices across his body of work.

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