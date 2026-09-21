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Jeff Probst Reveals What the SURVIVOR 51 "Open Era" Actually Means

The longtime host previews a shift in format for the long-running competition series.

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A new twist for the long-running competition series was the topic when Jeff Probst sat down on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to explain what he calls the "Open Era" heading into Season 51 of "Survivor." Probst walked hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through what the concept means for the upcoming season, giving viewers an early sense of how the show is evolving as it approaches its milestone run.

Probst has hosted "Survivor" for its entire run, guiding contestants through the show's signature blend of physical challenges, strategy and social gameplay. His appearance on the talk show centered specifically on previewing the format changes tied to the "Open Era," rather than revisiting past seasons or contestants.

The conversation gave audiences a preview of Season 51 ahead of its premiere, with Probst framing the new era as a shift from what longtime viewers have come to expect from the series. He kept the discussion focused on explaining the concept itself, offering details on how it will shape the season's structure.

The segment stayed centered on that single reveal, with Probst using the appearance to set expectations for what fans of the franchise will see when the new season arrives.

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