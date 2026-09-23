Chelsea Handler on Aging Into Stand-Up on HIGH AND MIGHTY TOUR and Playing Matchmaker for Fans
The comedian opens up about her latest tour and setting up couples she meets along the way.
Chelsea Handler is taking stock of what it means to keep doing stand-up comedy as she gets older, a topic she dug into during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to promote her High and Mighty Tour. The comedian sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a conversation that moved between her current tour and an unexpected side gig she has picked up with her audience.
In the first clip, Handler discusses the High and Mighty Tour directly, addressing how her relationship with stand-up has shifted as she ages into a longer career on the road. The conversation gives a candid look at how she thinks about the physical and mental demands of touring comedy at this stage, rather than treating the tour as just a promotional stop.
The second appearance takes a sharp turn into her personal life outside the act, with Handler explaining how she has become something of a matchmaker for fans, both at her live shows and through her social media presence. She walks through how the habit developed, offering hosts and viewers a lighter, more personal side of her interactions with the people who come to see her perform.
Together, the two segments give a fuller picture of Handler's current chapter, balancing reflections on the realities of long-term stand-up work with an offstage role she has taken on almost by accident. Neither clip strays from those two threads, keeping the focus squarely on the tour and the matchmaking habit that has become part of her public persona.
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