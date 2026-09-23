Chelsea Handler on Aging Into Stand-Up on HIGH AND MIGHTY TOUR and Playing Matchmaker for Fans

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Chelsea Handler is taking stock of what it means to keep doing stand-up comedy as she gets older, a topic she dug into during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to promote her High and Mighty Tour. The comedian sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a conversation that moved between her current tour and an unexpected side gig she has picked up with her audience.

In the first clip, Handler discusses the High and Mighty Tour directly, addressing how her relationship with stand-up has shifted as she ages into a longer career on the road. The conversation gives a candid look at how she thinks about the physical and mental demands of touring comedy at this stage, rather than treating the tour as just a promotional stop.

The second appearance takes a sharp turn into her personal life outside the act, with Handler explaining how she has become something of a matchmaker for fans, both at her live shows and through her social media presence. She walks through how the habit developed, offering hosts and viewers a lighter, more personal side of her interactions with the people who come to see her perform.

Together, the two segments give a fuller picture of Handler's current chapter, balancing reflections on the realities of long-term stand-up work with an offstage role she has taken on almost by accident. Neither clip strays from those two threads, keeping the focus squarely on the tour and the matchmaking habit that has become part of her public persona.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 27 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link