Carson Kressley on New Podcast OFF THE CUFF and His Horse Show Win in Kentucky
The Queer Eye star also opens up about balancing television work with his passion for competitive horseback riding.
Carson Kressley stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about his new podcast and a summer victory that had nothing to do with fashion or television. The two appearances cover very different sides of his life, one focused on a new media project and the other on an unexpected win in the show ring.
In the first clip, Kressley discusses hosting his podcast "Off The Cuff," walking hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through what the show is about and naming who his dream guest would be. The conversation gives listeners a sense of the direction Kressley wants to take the podcast as he settles into the role of host outside his usual television work.
The second appearance shifts entirely to the equestrian world, with Kressley recounting his and his horse Blake's big win at the World Championship Horse Show in Louisville, Kentucky this summer. He details the victory for Ripa and Consuelos, giving viewers a look at a competitive pursuit that runs alongside his career in front of the camera.
Taken together, the two clips show Kressley balancing a new hosting venture with a longstanding passion for horses, both of which came up during the same stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK.
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