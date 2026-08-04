THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE Teaser From John Wilson Debuts

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A teaser trailer for THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE, a project from John Wilson, has been made public, giving audiences an early glimpse of the work ahead of any further announcements.

THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE is from the creator of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON and is executive produced by Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Conor Hannon, and Richie Doyle. The film is set to arrive in theaters September 18th, 2026.

Credits

Directed by John Wilson

Produced by John Wilson, Clark Filio, Shirel Kozak, Allie Viti

Executive Produced by Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Conor Hannon, Richie Doyle

Co-Produced by Francis Carr

Synopsis

Following the finale of his TV series, filmmaker John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure. Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. To tell this seemingly drab story, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to increase his movie's appeal. But his foundation soon begins to crumble—literally and figuratively—as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry.

The film runs 102 minutes.

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