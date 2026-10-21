John Turturro on 'Big Lebowski' Tattoos and a 'Raging Bull' Pastry Surprise

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John Turturro told Drew Barrymore he has mixed feelings about fans who get tattoos inspired by his role in "The Big Lebowski," drawing a line at certain placements he would rather not see. The actor sat down with Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation that moved across several of his film roles, pairing a lighthearted exchange about devoted fans with a story reaching back to the start of his career.

In the first clip, Turturro walks through his reaction to spotting his "Big Lebowski" character inked onto fans' bodies, making clear there are spots he'd prefer admirers avoid, specifically what he called "intimate places." The exchange stayed centered on the tattoos themselves, giving Barrymore and the audience a sense of how often Turturro encounters this kind of fan tribute tied to the film.

The second clip shifts to Turturro's first film role, in "Raging Bull," where he recalled a gesture suggested by his mother. According to Turturro, his mother told him to bring pastries for his co-stars and crew as a surprise thank-you gift, a detail he shared with Barrymore as part of recounting what it was like starting out on that production. The story gave the segment a second, more personal angle, moving from the tattoo talk into an early-career memory rooted in a family suggestion.

Together, the two clips gave Barrymore's audience a span of Turturro's career, from the lasting pop-culture footprint of "The Big Lebowski" to the on-set habits he carried from his very first job in film. Turturro has made prior stops on the program, including a conversation detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report in which he told Barrymore how he met his wife by asking her to dance.

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