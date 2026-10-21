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John Turturro Reveals How He Met His Wife: With a Dance

The actor opens up about a formative moment and a family tradition tied to dance.

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John Turturro sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to describe the moment he first met his wife, recalling that the encounter began when he asked her to dance with him. The conversation gave Turturro room to walk through the story in detail, turning a simple invitation to dance into the start of a relationship he still discusses years later.

Beyond the story of how he met his wife, Turturro also spoke with Barrymore about the role dance has played more broadly within his family, giving viewers a sense of how the activity has carried through beyond that first meeting. The discussion kept its focus on these personal details, letting Turturro expand on both the specific anecdote and its place in his family life.

The appearance paired a personal milestone with a wider family tradition, giving Barrymore and her audience a direct look at how dance has functioned as a through line in Turturro's life, from the night he met his wife to its continued presence in his household.

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