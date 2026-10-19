Drew Barrymore, Ross Mathews Hit LG SIGNATURE Gala

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Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews attended the LG SIGNATURE "What's Your Signature?" gala, a sponsored event built around the unveiling of LG's three new collections. The pair sampled food and entertainment at the gathering as part of the outing.

The appearance ties into Barrymore's daytime program, which regularly sends her and contributors like Mathews out for live segments beyond the studio. This particular stop placed the two at an industry event focused on showcasing LG's latest product lines rather than a traditional sit-down interview format.

The gala setting gave Barrymore and Mathews a chance to tour the presentation of LG's three new collections firsthand, taking in offerings described as beats, eats, and sweets tied to the launch.

The segment kept its focus on the event itself, with Barrymore and Mathews moving through the gala's offerings rather than sitting down for an extended conversation.

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