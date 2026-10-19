Drew Barrymore Shares Elizabeth Taylor's Makeup Setting Hack

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A beauty hack attributed to Elizabeth Taylor took center stage during a Drew's News segment on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, as Drew Barrymore sat down with Valerie Bertinelli and Ross Mathews to discuss the makeup setting technique.

Barrymore, Bertinelli and Mathews worked through the hack together at the Drew's News desk, with the trio reacting to the method as it was revealed during the segment.

The segment also built in an audience participation element, giving one audience member the chance to win a prize by correctly guessing the beauty hack before it was disclosed on air.

The Drew's News format gave Barrymore, Bertinelli and Mathews room to react in real time to the Taylor-linked trick, keeping the discussion centered on the specifics of the technique and the audience member's attempt to guess it correctly.

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