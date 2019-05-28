John Travolta and Daughter Ella Bleu Star in THE POISON ROSE Coming to Blu-ray

Oscar® nominee John Travolta (1994, Best Actor, Pulp Fiction) and Oscar® winner Morgan Freeman (2004, Best Supporting Actor, Million Dollar Baby) appear onscreen together for the first time ever in The Poison Rose, available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital), DVD, and Digital on June 25 from Lionsgate. This film is currently available On Demand.



Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Salvatore and directed by George Gallo (the writer of Midnight Run and Bad Boys) comes a Texas tale of murder and corruption also starring Famke Janssen, Kat Graham, Peter Stormare, Ella Bleu Travolta, with Robert Patrick and Brendan Fraser. The Poison Rose Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy franchise) lend their talents to this searing detective thriller. Travolta plays Carson Philips, a hard-drinking L.A. private eye who takes a case in his old hometown of Galveston, Texas. While searching for a missing woman, Philips must confront a crime boss (Freeman), a shady doctor (Fraser), a sexy club singer (Kat Graham, "The Vampire Diaries"), his former lover (Famke Janssen, X-Men franchise) - and his own dark, disturbing past.

Blu-ray and DVD special features include audio commentary with Director George Gallo and writer-producer Richard Salvatore.





