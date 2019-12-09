Jimmy Kimmel's STAR WARS Special Airs Dec. 16 on ABC

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is set to welcome the director and cast of the highly anticipated "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in a special prime-time show airing MONDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). "Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special" will feature director JJ Abrams and cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Keri Russell.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas "The Good Doctor," "How to Get Away with Murder," "A Million Little Things" and "Station 19"; the Emmy® Award-winning "Modern Family" and trailblazing comedy favorites "American Housewife," "black-ish," "Bless This Mess," "The Conners," "The Goldbergs," and "Schooled"; the popular "Summer Fun & Games" programming block, including "Card Sharks," "Celebrity Family Feud," "Holey Moley" and "Press Your Luck"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; "The Bachelor" franchise; long-running hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"; "General Hospital," which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as the critically acclaimed hit special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons.'" The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."





Related Articles View More TV Stories