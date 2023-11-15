Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars

The 96th Oscars will air on ABC, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscars in 2024.

This marks Kimmel's fourth time hosting. Before hosting in 2023, Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

The 96th Oscars will air on ABC, Sunday, March 10, 2024, from the Dolby Theatre.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Kramer and Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel.

“Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show,” said Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.

“After his triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year, we are honored to have Jimmy back to guide us through one of the most beloved celebrations in entertainment. He is such a valuable member of our Disney family, and we could not be more appreciative of him and his entire team,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “We are also grateful to have the multitalented Molly back on the producing team, and we have no doubt that this year will be a spectacular night celebrating the biggest films of the year.”

“I’m especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back at work,” said McNearney.

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and is one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. He hosted the 95th Oscars, which earned him an Emmy nomination and hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

McNearney serves as executive producer and co-head writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She also earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the 95th Oscars.

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live! " and recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history.

Photo credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky



