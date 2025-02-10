News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, & More Join SNL Anniversary Special

The live three-hour telecast from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, & More Join SNL Anniversary Special Image
A star-studded lineup of A-list celebrities and music icons will participate in NBC’s highly anticipated “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” The live three-hour telecast from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The special will include appearances by Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more.

Previously announced appearances include Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson. Watch a promo below.

Peacock is live streaming the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” from Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, the concert will showcase iconic performances, including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots and more to be announced.

Fans can stream the collection of original documentary programming exclusively on Peacock, including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.” “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.


