Jim Jefferies & Suzanne Martin Get Pilot Commitment from NBC

Deadline reports that comedian Jim Jeffries and writer-producer Suzanne Martin have been given a pilot commitment from NBC.

The sitcom is currently untitled. It features Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself, offering his unique take on modern life and the complexity of relationships.

"I grew up watching the greatest sitcoms ever - Cheers, Frasier, Seinfeld and Friends - so when I had the chance to work with NBC, I jumped at the opportunity," Jefferies said. "I look forward to hopefully adding my new show to that list."

Jeffries currently hosts "The Jim Jefferies Show," which airs weekly on Comedy Central.

Martin is best known for creating "Hot in Cleveland."

Read the original story on Deadline.





