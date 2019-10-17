Jim Jefferies & Suzanne Martin Get Pilot Commitment from NBC

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  
Jim Jefferies & Suzanne Martin Get Pilot Commitment from NBC

Deadline reports that comedian Jim Jeffries and writer-producer Suzanne Martin have been given a pilot commitment from NBC.

The sitcom is currently untitled. It features Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself, offering his unique take on modern life and the complexity of relationships.

"I grew up watching the greatest sitcoms ever - Cheers, Frasier, Seinfeld and Friends - so when I had the chance to work with NBC, I jumped at the opportunity," Jefferies said. "I look forward to hopefully adding my new show to that list."

Jeffries currently hosts "The Jim Jefferies Show," which airs weekly on Comedy Central.

Martin is best known for creating "Hot in Cleveland."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • IF THE DANCER DANCES Will Be Released on VOD Nov. 12
  • Deify 'She's Gonna Use Me' Video Premieres at PureGrainAudio
  • Jim Jefferies & Suzanne Martin Get Pilot Commitment from NBC
  • Fake Figures to Release 'We Are The Dead' EP on Nov. 15