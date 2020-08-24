Jessica Hynes & Rob Brydon Will Star in ROALD & BEATRIX, THE TAIL OF THE CURIOUS MOUSE

The Christmas movie also stars Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, and will air on Sky.

Deadline reports that Jessica Hynes and Rob Brydon have joined the cast of "Roald & Beatrix, The Tail Of The Curious Mouse."

The Christmas movie also stars Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, and will air on Sky.

In addition to Hynes and Brydon, Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), Nina Sosanya (Brave New World), Bill Bailey (In The Long Run) and Nick Mohammed have also joined the film.

The film, which will use live action, stop-motion animation, and puppetry to create its world, is inspired by the true story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter. Abi Wilson wrote the script.

Hynes is known for her roles in "Shaun of the Dead" and "Son of Rambow." She appeared on Broadway in "The Norman Conquests Trilogy." Brydon starred in "The Huntsman: Winter's War" and "The Trip."

