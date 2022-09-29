Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessica Belkin & Malin Akerman to Lead SINGING IN MY SLEEP Movie Musical

Production on the film recently wrapped in Los Angeles.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Jessica Belkin and Malin Akerman will star in Singing in My Sleep, a new movie musical directed by Nick Walker.

Deadline reports that the new film is similar to the Tony-winning musical Once and will feature five original songs by Melanie Fontana & Lindgren, who have previously worked with BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Justin Bieber, the Chainsmokers, and more.

The feature will follow a singer-songwriter (Belkin) who is struggling with living in the shadow of her late father's musical legacy. However, a tribute concert forces her and her free-spirited mother (Akerman) to fill the space that he left.

Gavin Leatherwood will also star in the upcoming film, which recently wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Malin Akerman has been seen in films like Rock of Ages, The Watchmen, 27 Dresses, The Proposal, Couples Retreat, The Heartbreak Kid, Rampage, and the Final Girls.

Jessica Belkin is known for her work in American Horror Story. She has also been seen in An American Girl Story, Just Add Magic, and Nicky; Ricky; Dicky; and Dawn.

