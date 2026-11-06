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Jennifer Beals Talks Flashdance, Taylor Swift and PERCY JACKSON

The actor also described being a mythology fan before joining the television series.

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Jennifer Beals spoke about her role in PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS, her admiration for Taylor Swift and dancing in the film Flashdance during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. According to the episode description, Beals told host Jimmy Fallon she was a mythology nerd before she joined the television series.

The conversation with Fallon looked back at Beals' work in Flashdance, in which she danced, and also turned to her time on PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS. She tied her longtime interest in mythology to the series, giving the segment a personal link between the actor and the material she now works on.

Beals also used the sit-down to praise Taylor Swift, saying she is a fan of the singer. The segment moved between her film history, her current television work and her enthusiasm for Swift as part of the exchange with Fallon.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock.

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