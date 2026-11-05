Video: THE HOTLINE Trailer Previews HBO Max Overdose Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new official trailer for THE HOTLINE previews an HBO Max project that looks at overdose through the work of Never Use Alone. The title is described as an intimate portrait of the people on the other end of the line, and its stated focus is confronting overdose with compassion and connection.

The available materials center on that premise rather than on a detailed synopsis. They do not list a cast, creative team, format, or episode count, so the trailer's framing of the hotline and the people who staff it is the main detail on offer. No additional plot information or credits have been confirmed for this release.

THE HOTLINE premieres November 18 on HBO Max. The service describes itself as a global streaming platform from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available, and houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and DC.

The release follows other recent HBO Max trailers, including one for THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, which is set to premiere on the platform on November 24.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone