 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: THE HOTLINE Trailer Previews HBO Max Overdose Series

The project offers an intimate portrait of the people on the other end of the line at Never Use Alone.

By:


A new official trailer for THE HOTLINE previews an HBO Max project that looks at overdose through the work of Never Use Alone. The title is described as an intimate portrait of the people on the other end of the line, and its stated focus is confronting overdose with compassion and connection.

The available materials center on that premise rather than on a detailed synopsis. They do not list a cast, creative team, format, or episode count, so the trailer's framing of the hotline and the people who staff it is the main detail on offer. No additional plot information or credits have been confirmed for this release.

THE HOTLINE premieres November 18 on HBO Max. The service describes itself as a global streaming platform from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available, and houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and DC.

The release follows other recent HBO Max trailers, including one for THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, which is set to premiere on the platform on November 24.

Recent Articles
James Bond Shortlist Narrows to Three for Screen Tests
James Bond Shortlist Narrows to Three for Screen Tests
10/23/2026
Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney Discuss 'Multilayered' OTHER DESERT CITIES
Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney Discuss 'Multilayered' OTHER DESERT CITIES
10/30/2026
Peggy King, Singer and Stage and Screen Actress, Dies at 96
Peggy King, Singer and Stage and Screen Actress, Dies at 96
10/26/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts