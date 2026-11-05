Anthony Ippolito on Playing Stallone and His Reaction to I PLAY ROCKY

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Anthony Ippolito discussed the biggest challenge he faced in playing Sylvester Stallone, and how Stallone himself responded to the finished film, during an appearance on TODAY. Ippolito stars as Stallone in I PLAY ROCKY.

I PLAY ROCKY is a behind-the-scenes drama about the making of the 1976 film Rocky. As previously reported, the film follows Stallone's insistence on playing the lead role in Rocky against repeated rejection, framing the story around the man who wrote and starred in it rather than retelling the Rocky story itself. It is directed by Peter Farrelly and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

I PLAY ROCKY is set to open in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release on November 20. Ippolito and co-star AnnaSophia Robb attended a special Philadelphia screening of the film with Farrelly on November 2, as covered in an earlier BroadwayWorld report.

Other cast members have also appeared on TODAY to discuss the film. Robb talked about playing Sasha Czack and the advice she received from Stallone, while Matt Dillon discussed playing Stallone's father and the physical transformation he underwent for the part.

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