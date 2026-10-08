Tate McRae Talks Taylor Swift's Reaction to 'TIT FOR TAT'
She also described dipping herself in gold for her Lollapalooza set.
Tate McRae discussed Taylor Swift's reaction to her song "TIT FOR TAT" during a sit-down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, telling the host she could not believe Swift liked the track.
McRae also walked through details surrounding her upcoming single "Housewife," discussing easter eggs she has been dropping ahead of its release. The conversation gave Fallon's audience a glimpse into how McRae has been teasing the new song before it comes out.
Beyond the music talk, McRae spoke about the release of her perfume, TATE 01, giving details on the product as part of the wide-ranging conversation. She also described dipping herself in gold during her Lollapalooza set, offering a specific look at a moment from that performance.
The appearance covered a mix of McRae's music and extracurricular projects, with the easter egg discussion around "Housewife" standing as a focal point of the conversation alongside her comments on the Swift reaction to "TIT FOR TAT."
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