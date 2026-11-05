Video: First Look at Snoopy's Naughty List in 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY

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Snoopy has landed on Santa's naughty list in a first look at the new Peanuts holiday special 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, shown by TODAY. In the special, the mischievous pup gets help from Charlie Brown and the gang as they try to prove he is not such a bad dog after all.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the special is the latest under the Snoopy Presents banner and is set for Apple TV. The Peanuts kids are on their best behavior, but Snoopy has ended up on the naughty list, and with just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to turn things around. The story carries the tagline, "Even good dogs have naughty days."

The special includes brand-new songs from John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, and Laufey, according to the trailer description reported by BroadwayWorld. It premieres Friday, November 13, as part of an Apple TV holiday lineup that also includes the Fraggle Rock special FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT, set to premiere Friday, December 4.

The same lineup brings back the Peanuts titles It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas with special free streaming windows. For more on the special's music and story, see the earlier trailer coverage.

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