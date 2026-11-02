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Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday

Guests this week include author Michael Lewis, author Min Jin Lee, political scientist Erica Chenoweth and musician Grandmaster Flash.

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Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday

Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning The Daily Show desk tonight followed by the News Team Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside The Daily Show's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The news comes after Skydance Television announced that Jon Stewart will continue to host the series every Monday and serve as executive producer through December 2028, with the news team sharing hosting duties Tuesday - Thursday. Read more here.

Guest Lineup

The guest lineup for this week includes:

Mon, November 2 (Tonight): Michael Lewis (author - promoting book 'Blockers')

Tues, November 3 (Ronny Chieng): Min Jin Lee (author - promoting book 'American Hagwon')

Weds, November 4 (Michael Kosta): Erica Chenoweth (political scientist, Harvard Kennedy School; author, 'Civil Resistance: What Everyone Needs to Know')

Thurs, November 5 (Jordan Klepper): Grandmaster Flash (musician & author - promoting memoir 'Birth of a Culture')

Clips from each episode will be distributed following the show's airing.

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