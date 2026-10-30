Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Joe Manganiello Reveals Hidden Illness, Batman Secret and Family's Genocide History
The actor opens up about his health struggles and heritage in a new interview on the Tamron Hall Show.
Joe Manganiello used a run of appearances on the Tamron Hall Show to detail a seven-year health battle he kept hidden from the public, telling Hall that the ordeal led to the removal of his large intestine and was tied to a period when he feared he had less than 24 hours to live. The actor connected that private crisis to the history explored in his memoir, Bloodlines, tracing a line from his great-grandmother's survival of the Armenian genocide to what he believes may be generational trauma affecting his own body.
In the first clip, Manganiello discussed his family's history in depth, describing the losses endured by relatives who survived the Armenian genocide and explaining how seeing his surgical scars after his illness pushed him to get a tattoo covering one of them. He said the tattoo helped him regain a sense of control over his body following the surgery.
A second clip turned to the professional stakes of his illness, with Manganiello recounting how he hid his condition while preparing for a role as a Batman villain. After losing his large intestine and 60 pounds within two weeks, he said he worked to rebuild his strength so he could take the part, all while managing costume fittings and medical exams and worrying that someone would discover his ostomy bag.
Additional footage from the show's "Let's Get Lit" segment traced the earlier stages of his illness, including unexplained symptoms and a misdiagnosis that preceded the medical emergency requiring surgery. Manganiello said revisiting that period while writing Bloodlines was an emotional process, and that he now hopes sharing his story publicly will help others going through similar health struggles.
The appearances follow a pattern of health-focused conversations on the program, including Rebecca Crews' return visit to discuss her Parkinson's diagnosis alongside her family.
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