Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Discuss Grief After Daughter Indy's Death

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Alexa and Carlos PenaVega spoke about the loss of their newborn daughter, Indy, and their new book, JOY ISN'T CANCELED: What Grief Taught Us About Pain, Peace and Purpose, during an appearance on the third hour of TODAY.

The couple lost Indy in 2024. In the interview, they discussed their personal journey through grief and the experience that led them to write the book, which carries a subtitle focused on what grief taught them about pain, peace, and purpose.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega also addressed the role of faith in helping them through their pain. They described how they found a new sense of purpose through community, a theme that runs through the book. The conversation centered on how the couple has processed the loss and what they hope readers take from their account.

JOY ISN'T CANCELED is the book the couple is currently promoting. The TODAY segment frames it as a deeply personal look at their experience following Indy's death.

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