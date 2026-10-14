Jeff Garlin Gets Emotional Over CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Ending

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Jeff Garlin spoke about the end of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and his longtime friendship with Diane Keaton in a conversation with Ted Danson on SiriusXM's 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name.' Garlin recalled breaking down in tears on the final day of filming and admitted he still feels melancholy about no longer working with Larry David and the cast. He also reflected on his close friendship with Keaton, recalling spending more than 15 Thanksgivings together and describing her driving as 'a scene out of Annie Hall.'

Jeff Garlin Started Bawling When 'Curb' Ended

Jeff Garlin: You saw me leading up to the ending. I'm like, we all felt it ran its course.

Ted Danson: Yes.

Jeff Garlin: And I'm like, no, we're good. Because everyone agreed. We were ending on top. Blah, blah, blah. And then when Jeff Schaffer said, 'That's a wrap on the greatest comedy of all time,' I started bawling. I don't know if you remember that. And you were the first person to come over to me and almost pet my head and say, 'It's going to be okay.' You were so consoling in that moment on the fake airplane.

And now, look, I can joke and say I miss the checks. Who wouldn't? But in all sincerity, when I did his show, the American History Show, I was part of the Donner Party.

[Laughter]

Yeah, I was one of the Donners. Me, Vince, June Raphael and Greg Kinnear, who was the guy searching for us.

Anyhow, when we were filming that scene, I would say things to Jeff about the scene as if I was a producer on that show, which I wasn't. And he gave me respect. But Larry had a problem in a moment, and he was lost. And I went up to him because I look at myself kind of like the Larry whisperer, and I whispered something.

[Laughter]

And then he did it, and he was so happy and thanked me. And that experience was so damn melancholy for me. I really miss doing that work with him, you know? I really miss everyone because everyone on the show was friends.

Ted Danson: Yeah, we all were.

Jeff Garlin: It was just a very delightful festival. But yeah, so I'm melancholy about it now. That's where I've gotten to, especially picking out photographs for the book. It's been melancholy looking at a lot of them.

Jeff Garlin Remembers his friendship with Diane Keaton: 'She was the WORST driver'

Jeff Garlin: My ex-wife Mara, who I still am very close with, she and Diane were best friends. There were a couple other women too, but they were each other's best friends.

Ted Danson: Right. Mara actually helped her later on too, right?

Jeff Garlin: You know, was there for her. Our sons, same age, both named Duke, became best friends. We met her because we were at the same school together, and it grew from that. And I had to have spent at least 15 Thanksgivings with her.

Ted Danson: That's amazing.

Jeff Garlin: I mean, so many. And also, she was very vulnerable in front of me. I was alone with her. She'd answer any question I had about any Woody Allen movie.

Ted Danson: Yeah.

Jeff Garlin: I mean, she was godfather to all that stuff, but I was obviously most curious about her working with Woody. And she was just so gracious with it.

Ted Danson: Yeah.

Jeff Garlin: And I say in the book, the one thing: the worst driver.

Ted Danson: I never was in a car with her other than—

Jeff Garlin: No, no, no. I remember we're all in Palm Springs, and one of the things we did was after Thanksgiving dinner, we went to the movies. And many times I found myself sitting next to Diane. She drove like a scene out of Annie Hall. It was insane. And I had my seatbelt on, I was grabbing onto the seat, and I just laughed even though I was scared sless.

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