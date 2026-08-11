Larry David Reimagines Obama's Tan Suit Moment in LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS

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Larry David is putting his own spin on a moment from recent political history in a new sketch from LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS, reimagining former President Barack Obama's much-discussed tan suit controversy. TODAY shared the clip from the series, which finds David rewriting famous historical events for comedic effect.

Obama posted the clip himself on social media, writing, "I think it's time the truth finally came out." The moment underscores the collaborative relationship between David and Obama on the series, with the former president previously shown weighing in directly on the show's material.

The tan suit sketch continues the series' pattern of taking real historical flashpoints and giving them David's comedic treatment, folding a moment that once dominated news cycles into the show's larger format of reimagined history.

Obama's involvement with the series extends beyond this clip. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Obama serves as executive producer on LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS, a role that has put him in a hands-on capacity during production, including offering David feedback directly. All episodes of the series are currently streaming on HBO Max.

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