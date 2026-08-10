Barack Obama Gives Larry David Notes in New Behind-the-Scenes Clip

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Barack Obama has a few notes for Larry David, and HBO Max is sharing the moment on camera. A new behind-the-scenes clip titled 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness' gives viewers a look at Obama, serving as executive producer on the series, weighing in directly with David during production.

The clip centers on the dynamic between the former president and the comedian as they work through material for the show. Obama's role as executive producer places him in a hands-on capacity on the project, and the footage captures him offering feedback to David in real time.

All episodes of LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS are currently streaming on HBO Max, giving audiences the chance to see the finished product alongside this glimpse into how it came together.

The behind-the-scenes footage adds context to the collaboration between Obama and David, showing a side of the production process that does not typically reach viewers. HBO Max continues to roll out companion content tied to its original series as part of its release strategy for the platform's programming slate.

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