Paul McCartney Reveals Taylor Swift Wedding Singalong and Grammys Party Snub

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Paul McCartney shared the story of singing at Taylor Swift's wedding during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, one of several personal anecdotes that filled out his conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel. McCartney also recalled being turned away from a Grammys party, a moment of rejection he recounted with characteristic humor alongside tales of Larry David declining to sing along to Hey Jude.

Much of the interview touched on McCartney's reflections on his own career, including what he took away from watching his documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run and looking back at how Wings was initially received by audiences and critics. He also discussed never having had a grandparent of his own, adding a more personal note to the wide-ranging discussion.

McCartney addressed his current music as well, talking about his album The Boys of Dungeon Lane: Special Edition. He also floated the idea of a duet with Ringo Starr, giving fans a glimpse at a potential future collaboration between the two former Beatles, and weighed in on whether anyone has ever turned down the chance to work with him.

The conversation also included lighter, more personal moments, including McCartney's account of visiting Brooklyn and an anecdote about Kimmel using the bathroom in McCartney's bedroom. The mix of career retrospection and offbeat personal stories gave viewers a broad look at McCartney's current thinking on his past and present work.

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