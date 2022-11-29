Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF

Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ("Lost," Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and THE HAUNTED Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series)

The film will be made available on demand and digital February 7 from Lionsgate.

Need a long beach vacation with your besties right now? Then come laugh, love, and lavish in One Year Off. The fun starts as Claire (Nathalie Cox) and her pals are invited to the West Indies by their friend Ben (Jeff Fahey), who just inherited an island getaway.

To pass the long days, they start a business hosting beachfront weddings, resulting in both awesome success and hilarious disaster. Meanwhile, the sun and scenery put Claire, Ben, and their posse in the mood for romance. Will the next wedding be one of theirs?

Watch the trailer for the film here: