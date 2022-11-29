Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
The film will be made available on demand and digital February 7 from Lionsgate.
Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ("Lost," Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and THE HAUNTED Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series)
The film will be made available on demand and digital February 7 from Lionsgate.
Need a long beach vacation with your besties right now? Then come laugh, love, and lavish in One Year Off. The fun starts as Claire (Nathalie Cox) and her pals are invited to the West Indies by their friend Ben (Jeff Fahey), who just inherited an island getaway.
To pass the long days, they start a business hosting beachfront weddings, resulting in both awesome success and hilarious disaster. Meanwhile, the sun and scenery put Claire, Ben, and their posse in the mood for romance. Will the next wedding be one of theirs?
Watch the trailer for the film here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 29, 2022
Last night, Michelle Williams received a Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. During her speech, Williams honored Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, who she had met while filming Dawon's Creek. Watch a video clip from Williams' Gotham Award acceptance speech now!
Jeff Fahey & Nathalie Cox Star in Rom-Com ONE YEAR OFF
November 29, 2022
Best friends come together to find love at an irresistible beach resort in the West Indies in the romantic comedy ONE YEAR OFF, starring Jeff Fahey ('Lost,' Alita: Battle Angel), Nathalie Cox (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop, Clash of the Titans) and Chad Michael Collins (Sniper series). Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer
November 29, 2022
In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives. Watch the new video trailer now!
WEDNESDAY Breaks English TV Streaming Debut Record
November 29, 2022
Wednesday, the supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years at Nevermore Academy, debuted in the #1 spot. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday with a big cast of characters, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things 4.
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
November 29, 2022
Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host “SNL” together. They currently star in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Upcoming hosts also include Keke Palmer and Austin Butler.