Andy Samberg Recalls Playing Nicolas Cage Opposite Nicolas Cage on SNL

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Andy Samberg looked back on one of his more surreal Saturday Night Live moments during his first appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, describing what it was like to play Nicolas Cage in a sketch alongside the real Nicolas Cage. The throwback interview, originally aired March 10, 2014, has resurfaced as part of the show's ongoing look back at early episodes.

The conversation also touched on a lighter moment from Samberg's history with host Seth Meyers, who presented him with a Golden Globe during the segment. The conversation then shifted to a more personal topic close to the host: Meyers' dog, Frisbee, whom Samberg roasted.

The segment blended career reflection with the kind of loose, tangential humor that defined Samberg's SNL run, moving from the specifics of sharing a sketch with Cage to an extended bit about the host's pet. That mix of a concrete SNL anecdote and off-the-cuff banter gave the interview its shape.

The clip is being shared as part of Late Night's throwback series, which regularly resurfaces early interviews from the show's run. Samberg's stop offers a specific look at his rapport with Meyers, framed around the Cage sketch and the Golden Globe moment rather than a broader promotional appearance.

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