Tom Holland Says He May Finally Be Ready to Host SNL

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Tom Holland told Seth Meyers he may finally be ready to take on hosting SNL, a milestone he has previously shied away from, during his appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The admission came as part of a wider conversation with Meyers about live comedy and the nerves that come with it.

Holland used the sit-down to explain what had kept him from committing to the hosting gig in the past, giving Meyers and the studio audience a sense of the pressure he associates with live sketch performance. The conversation offered a candid look at how the actor weighs that kind of high-wire television appearance.

Meyers pressed Holland on what might finally tip the scales toward saying yes, with Holland walking through his shifting mindset on the opportunity. The exchange kept its focus on that central question of readiness rather than turning into a broader career recap.

The appearance fits into a run of recent guest segments on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, a program that has also hosted actors like Cooper Hoffman and Timothy Olyphant for similarly candid conversations in recent weeks.

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