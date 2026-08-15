Bill Hader Reveals How SNL's Stefon Was Born, Recalls His Fake Wedding to Seth Meyers

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Bill Hader traced the origins of one of his most memorable Saturday Night Live characters during a resurfaced Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, explaining where Stefon actually came from. The clip, pulled from Hader's first Late Night interview, also finds him reminiscing with host Seth Meyers about their years working together on SNL, including a mock wedding the two performed on the show.

The segment centers on Hader and Meyers looking back at their shared history at Saturday Night Live, with Hader walking through the backstory behind Stefon, his SNL character. Meyers prompts the recollections from his side of the Late Night desk.

Much of the conversation leans on the two performers' rapport built during their SNL tenure, with the SNL wedding bit serving as a specific touchstone the pair revisit in detail. The throwback format gives Hader room to unpack the character work behind Stefon rather than simply promoting a current project.

The interview, originally aired September 15, 2014, is being resurfaced as part of Late Night's ongoing look back at earlier guest appearances, offering viewers a glimpse of Hader and Meyers' dynamic.

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