Jane Krakowski Recalls Filming FATAL ATTRACTION Scene on Her 17th Birthday
The actress also dishes on hosting Celebrity Name That Tune and filming a project in Ireland during her Live with Kelly and Mark appearance.
A memorable milestone birthday came up when Jane Krakowski sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, recalling that she was filming a scene in FATAL ATTRACTION on the very day she turned 17. The actress used the appearance to look back on that early credit, offering a glimpse of what it was like to be a teenager working on a major film production.
In the first clip, Krakowski discusses her turn hosting "Celebrity Name That Tune," touching on the experience of filming the show in Ireland. She spoke about stepping into the hosting role for the music-guessing format, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a sense of what production looked like overseas.
The second clip shifts to a much earlier chapter of her career, with Krakowski recounting the specific detail of shooting a FATAL ATTRACTION scene at 17 years old. She framed the memory around the coincidence of the timing, marking a formative professional experience with a personal milestone happening on the same day.
Between the two segments, Krakowski covered ground spanning her current hosting work and a formative moment from her early acting years, giving viewers a fuller picture of a career that stretches from a teenage film role to present-day television hosting duties.
Krakowski's stop follows a run of guest appearances on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where the co-hosts have also welcomed figures like Sherri Shepherd, who discussed becoming the first woman to play the Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway during her own visit to the show.
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