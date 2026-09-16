Jane Krakowski Recalls Filming FATAL ATTRACTION Scene on Her 17th Birthday

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A memorable milestone birthday came up when Jane Krakowski sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, recalling that she was filming a scene in FATAL ATTRACTION on the very day she turned 17. The actress used the appearance to look back on that early credit, offering a glimpse of what it was like to be a teenager working on a major film production.

In the first clip, Krakowski discusses her turn hosting "Celebrity Name That Tune," touching on the experience of filming the show in Ireland. She spoke about stepping into the hosting role for the music-guessing format, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a sense of what production looked like overseas.

The second clip shifts to a much earlier chapter of her career, with Krakowski recounting the specific detail of shooting a FATAL ATTRACTION scene at 17 years old. She framed the memory around the coincidence of the timing, marking a formative professional experience with a personal milestone happening on the same day.

Between the two segments, Krakowski covered ground spanning her current hosting work and a formative moment from her early acting years, giving viewers a fuller picture of a career that stretches from a teenage film role to present-day television hosting duties.

Krakowski's stop follows a run of guest appearances on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where the co-hosts have also welcomed figures like Sherri Shepherd, who discussed becoming the first woman to play the Genie in ALADDIN on Broadway during her own visit to the show.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 05 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link