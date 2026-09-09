Kelly Ripa Reacts to Mark Consuelos' All-White Outfit on LIVE

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Mark Consuelos' fashion choices became the topic of conversation on a recent episode of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, as co-host Kelly Ripa took notice of his all-white outfit during the broadcast. The moment turned into a lighthearted exchange between the two, with Ripa making her approval of the look clear on air.

The segment centered entirely on the outfit itself, with Ripa's reaction driving the brief but notable moment. According to the show, Kelly was loving Mark's outfit that day, and the two co-hosts used the wardrobe observation as a springboard for the kind of unscripted banter that has become part of their on-air dynamic together.

The clip stayed focused on the fashion moment rather than expanding into other topics, giving viewers a quick glimpse of the rapport between the two hosts. Ripa's enthusiasm for the look was the driving force behind the exchange, with the outfit itself taking center stage for the duration of the segment.

The appearance offered a simple, visual moment rather than a deeper discussion, with the co-hosts' reaction to each other's style choices standing as the entire focus of the clip.

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