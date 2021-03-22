Jamie Foxx to Executive Produce and Star as Mike Tyson in Limited Series TYSON

Jamie Foxx has signed on to executive produce and star in "Tyson," an authorized biographical limited series about boxing legend Mike Tyson, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Martin Scorsese will executive produce the series under his Sikelia Productions banner. Rick Yorn will executive produce on behalf of LBI Entertainment.

Along with Rick Yorn, Ian Montone, Chuck Pacheco, and James Barnett will executive produce on behalf of LBI Entertainment. Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. will serve as executive producers on behalf of Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports league. Mike Tyson and Kiki Tyson will also serve as executive producers on the series. Azim Spicer will serve as associate producer on behalf of the League.

The series will span the life of one of the most legendary boxing figures of all time.

Colin Preston wrote the pilot and is in the process of writing the full series.

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," said Mike Tyson. "With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

Mike Tyson's Legend Only League was launched with Tyson's return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight, broadcast globally live from the Staples Center in November 2020. The multi-hour sports entertainment show featured music acts and multiple fights and is one of the top 10 highest grossing PPVs of all time.

