Jamie Foxx Gets Personal About Self-Care In New Stand-Up Special Trailer

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Hulu has unveiled the official trailer for Jamie Foxx: TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, a new stand-up special that finds the comedian and actor delivering what the streamer describes as a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest and evolved chapter yet. The preview leans into a reflective tone, framing the special as a personal look at Foxx's mindset rather than a straightforward comedy set.

The special positions Foxx alongside a lineup of comedians as part of Hulu's Hularious slate, which includes Hannah Berner, Ralph Barbosa, Bill Burr, Chris DiStefano, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kumail Nanjiani, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quiñones, Andrew Santino and Roy Wood Jr. The trailer frames Foxx's entry into that group as a distinct, more introspective addition to the collection of specials.

Jamie Foxx: TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF is set to begin streaming on Hulu starting October 7, adding to the growing roster of stand-up specials the platform has rolled out under the Hularious title.

The trailer keeps its focus on Foxx himself, teasing a special built around candor and self-reflection rather than a traditional joke-heavy preview, and setting expectations for a set that leans into personal territory alongside the laughs.

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