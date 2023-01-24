James Monroe Iglehart, Kimiko Glenn & More to Appear on Disney's KIFF

Disney Branded Television announced that "Kiff," their nutty new animated buddy-comedy about optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry, will premiere Friday, March 10, on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EST/PST) and Wednesday, March 15, on Disney+.

Kimiko Glenn ("Orange Is the New Black") stars in the titular role of Kiff, whose thirst FOR LIFE takes her on countless adventures through their city alongside Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner ("Craig of the Creek"). The series' theme song was also released today.

KIFF Recurring Cast

James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Aladdin") and Lauren Ash ("Superstore") as Kiff's parents, Martin and Beryl

Deedee Magno Hall ("Steven Universe") as Kiff's teacher, Miss Deer Teacher

Eugene Cordero ("Loki") as Kiff's neighbor, The Pone, and the school secretary, Secretary Prince

Josh Johnson ("The Daily Show with Trevor Noah") as Barry's brother, Harry Buns

Eric Bauza ("Looney Toons") as TV producer Roy Fox and Kiff's classmate Reggie

Vella Lovell ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") as Kiff's classmate Candle Fox

Steve Little ("Adventure Time") as the town city manager, Glarbin Gloobin

Kent Osborne ("Phineas and Ferb") as the school janitor, Sweepy Steve

Gary Anthony Williams ("Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur") as artist manager Flam Bingo

Mary Mack ("Solar Opposites") as Kiff's classmate Renee

Rhys Darby ("Our Flag Means Death") as a troll living under a bridge, Trollie

Tom Kenny ("Spongebob SquarePants") as Kiff's classmates Trevor, Gareth and Darryn

Katie Crown ("Amphibia") as town barista, Pawva

Kate Flannery ("The Office") as laundromat owner and Helen's sister, Agnes

Nichole Sakura ("Superstore") as Barry's sister, Terri Buns

Rachel House ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Barry's mom, Mary Buns

From creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together.

Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song. In addition to their creative roles, Heavens and Smal also voice characters in the series: Heavens as Kiff's drama teacher, Helen, and Smal as the principal of Table Town School, Principal Secretary.

Also available March 10, planned extensions for the series include the "Kiff Original Soundtrack" from Walt Disney Records and a stand-alone vertical-scrolling adventure game, which will be available in the DisneyNOW app and on DisneyNow.com.

In addition to Heavens and Smal, the creative team includes Emmy® Award-winning Kent Osborne ("Phineas and Ferb" and "Adventure Time"), who will serve as co-producer and story editor, and Winnie Chaffee ("Captain Planet and the Planeteers") as producer. "Kiff" is produced by Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning animation production company, in association with Disney Channel.

Listen to the theme song here: