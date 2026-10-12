Drew Barrymore Reacts to Concert Fans Wearing Adult Diapers
The hosts also weighed in on a San Francisco crowd that gathered to scream at the ocean together.
Drew Barrymore reacted to a viral trend of concert attendees opting to wear adult diapers rather than leave their spot near the stage, discussing the story during a Drew's News segment on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. Barrymore was joined at the desk by Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews as the trio worked through some of the day's most talked-about internet stories.
The segment also touched on a separate viral moment: a gathering of people in San Francisco who came together to scream at the sea. Barrymore, Anderson and Mathews shared their reactions to both stories as part of the recurring news-roundup format of the segment.
Beyond the two main stories, the episode included an audience participation moment in which one attendee was given the chance to scream for a prize on behalf of the entire studio audience, adding a live element to the discussion-based segment.
The conversation kept its focus on reactions to the trends themselves, with Barrymore, Anderson and Mathews offering their own takes on why concertgoers might turn to such an unconventional solution for holding a stage-side position.
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