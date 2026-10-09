James McAvoy on Directing Himself in CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN'
The actor describes juggling on-set logistics while also performing in front of the camera.
James McAvoy appeared on TODAY to discuss both starring in and directing CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN', his feature directorial debut. McAvoy described the difficulty of handling two roles on set at once, saying, "All I wanted to do was concentrate on my acting in that moment but I can't because I've got somebody whispering in my ear 'we can't forget the portable toilets' so it's a wild experience."
CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' is a biographical dark comedy about two Scottish rappers who pose as Americans in an attempt to land a record deal. The film stars McAvoy alongside Seamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and holds a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film opened in U.S. theaters nationwide on October 9, 2026, with a theatrical expansion following on October 16 and 23, 2026. McAvoy previously said of the project, "I've wanted to direct since I was 16. After 30 years of working with and learning from some of the best in the business, that desire has only grown."
Ahead of the U.S. release, the film held a Los Angeles special screening with a Q&A moderated by musician Zhu. More on that event and the film's rollout can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' opening in U.S. theaters.
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