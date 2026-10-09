James McAvoy on Directing Himself in CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN'

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James McAvoy appeared on TODAY to discuss both starring in and directing CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN', his feature directorial debut. McAvoy described the difficulty of handling two roles on set at once, saying, "All I wanted to do was concentrate on my acting in that moment but I can't because I've got somebody whispering in my ear 'we can't forget the portable toilets' so it's a wild experience."

CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' is a biographical dark comedy about two Scottish rappers who pose as Americans in an attempt to land a record deal. The film stars McAvoy alongside Seamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and holds a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film opened in U.S. theaters nationwide on October 9, 2026, with a theatrical expansion following on October 16 and 23, 2026. McAvoy previously said of the project, "I've wanted to direct since I was 16. After 30 years of working with and learning from some of the best in the business, that desire has only grown."

Ahead of the U.S. release, the film held a Los Angeles special screening with a Q&A moderated by musician Zhu. More on that event and the film's rollout can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' opening in U.S. theaters.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 37 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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