James Gunn's SUPERMAN Sets HBO Max Streaming Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DC Studios’ blockbuster film SUPERMAN will make its global streaming debut on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, exclusively on HBO Max. It will then debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The movie premiered in theaters on July 11, 2025.

A version of SUPERMAN with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on HBO Max, interpreted by Deaf ASL Interpreter Giovanni Maucere and directed by Leila Hanaumi (“Barbie with ASL,” “The Last of Us with ASL”).

HBO Max will feature an in-app SUPERMAN takeover offering viewers a transformed homepage and unique user experience, including a Daily Planet Homepage takeover with refreshed art, style, and specially designed content rails.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

SUPERMAN stars David Corenswet (“Twisters,” “Hollywood”) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” movies, “Juror #2”) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (“For All Mankind”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”), Nathan Fillion (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad”), Isabela Merced (“Alien Romulus”), Skyler Gisondo (“Licorice Pizza,” “Booksmart”), Sara Sampaio (“At Midnight”), María Gabriela de Faría (“The Moodys”), Wendell Pierce (“Selma,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Alan Tudyk (“Andor”), Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Bird Box”) and Neva Howell (“Greedy People”). Learn more about Corenswet's theater background in an expansive interview with CBS Sunday Morning here.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn. Produced by DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn. Executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.