James Gray's ARMAGEDDON TIME Closes Worldwide Deal with Focus Features

Gray Will Direct the Film, Based on His Childhood Experiences

Focus Features has finalized their worldwide deal on James Gray's Armageddon Time. The coming-of-age film is written and set to be directed by Gray, based upon his childhood experiences set in a pre-Reagan era America. The film lines up an acclaimed ensemble cast including four Academy Award® winners Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. Production is set to begin in 2021 in New York. RT Features' Rodrigo Teixeira will produce along with Gray and Anthony Katagas, with Lourenço Sant'Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez executive producing.

Says Gray, "It's really a dream come true for me--to do this kind of personal story, and to do it for such a wonderful partner in Focus Features. I could not ask for a better home for this film."

Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray, and RT Features are represented by CAA. Hathaway is also represented by Management 360. Isaac is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment.

