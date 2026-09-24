Jalen Brunson Gets Locked Out of Studio 8H in New SNL Promo

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SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE released a new promo showing New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson struggling to get through the door of Studio 8H, the home of the long-running NBC sketch show. The clip, shared by TODAY, teases Brunson's turn as host when SNL returns for Season 52.

Brunson, an NBA champion and one of the Knicks' most prominent players, steps outside his usual arena setting for the hosting gig. The promo leans into the fish-out-of-water premise, with the basketball star locked out of the very studio he is set to headline.

The bit plays on the contrast between Brunson's comfort on the court and his uncertain footing backstage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, setting up expectations for how he might handle sketch comedy when the season kicks off with him at the helm.

TODAY's clip offers a first glimpse of the lighthearted tone SNL is building around Brunson's hosting debut, with the promo serving as an early marketing beat ahead of the season's opening broadcast.

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