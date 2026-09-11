CBS MORNINGS and CBS SATURDAY MORNING Guest Lineup
Oprah Winfrey makes an exclusive announcement while authors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities join the CBS morning lineup.
CBS has released the guest lineup for 'CBS Mornings' and 'CBS Saturday Morning' for the week of Sept. 14, 2026, featuring an exclusive announcement from Oprah Winfrey along with authors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities.
CBS Saturday Morning — Saturday, Sept. 12
Saturday Sessions: Jason Scott & The High Heat
The Dish: Dale Talde of Goosefeather
Henley Vaszquez, travel expert and co-founder of Fora
CBS Mornings — Monday, Sept. 14
Exclusive announcement from Oprah Winfrey, broadcaster, producer and philanthropist
Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, co-founders of Axios and authors of Simplify: Do 50% More with 50% Less
Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, founder of the Conscious Parenting movement and author of Raising Conscious Daughters: Building Confidence, Courage, and Inner Power in an Anxious World
New instalment of 'Beg-Knows America'
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Jessica Tarlov, Democratic strategist, co-host of 'The Five' on Fox News and author of I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends
Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham, co-authors of The Thoroughbreds
Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, founder of the Conscious Parenting movement and author of Raising Conscious Sons: Cultivating Purpose, Connection, and Inner Power in a Chaotic World
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Maye Musk, model and dietitian, mother of Elon Musk and author of Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age
Kendra Scott, founder and chief visionary officer of Kendra Scott
Andrew David Huberman, professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford and author of Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body
Thursday, Sept. 17
Jacob Tremblay, star of 'Unabomber'
Mark Adam Hyman, physician and author
Chef Nora LaTorre
Friday, Sept. 18
Porsha Williams, television personality, singer, actress and activist
Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, co-stars of MOBLAND
Russell Wilson and Kyle Long, CBS Sports NFL analysts
Guest listings are subject to change.
'CBS Mornings' airs weekdays from 7:00-9:00 AM and 'CBS Saturday Morning' airs Saturdays from 7:00-9:00 AM on CBS. Viewers can check local listings at https://t.co/1YBB4MaJTU. CBS Mornings podcasts are available on all podcast platforms, and the show can be streamed on Paramount+.