CBS MORNINGS and CBS SATURDAY MORNING Guest Lineup

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CBS has released the guest lineup for 'CBS Mornings' and 'CBS Saturday Morning' for the week of Sept. 14, 2026, featuring an exclusive announcement from Oprah Winfrey along with authors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities.

CBS Saturday Morning — Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday Sessions: Jason Scott & The High Heat

The Dish: Dale Talde of Goosefeather

Henley Vaszquez, travel expert and co-founder of Fora

CBS Mornings — Monday, Sept. 14

Exclusive announcement from Oprah Winfrey, broadcaster, producer and philanthropist

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, co-founders of Axios and authors of Simplify: Do 50% More with 50% Less

Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, founder of the Conscious Parenting movement and author of Raising Conscious Daughters: Building Confidence, Courage, and Inner Power in an Anxious World

New instalment of 'Beg-Knows America'

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Jessica Tarlov, Democratic strategist, co-host of 'The Five' on Fox News and author of I Disagree: Winning Arguments Without Losing Friends

Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham, co-authors of The Thoroughbreds

Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, founder of the Conscious Parenting movement and author of Raising Conscious Sons: Cultivating Purpose, Connection, and Inner Power in a Chaotic World

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Maye Musk, model and dietitian, mother of Elon Musk and author of Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age

Kendra Scott, founder and chief visionary officer of Kendra Scott

Andrew David Huberman, professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford and author of Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body

Thursday, Sept. 17

Jacob Tremblay, star of 'Unabomber'

Mark Adam Hyman, physician and author

Chef Nora LaTorre

Friday, Sept. 18

Porsha Williams, television personality, singer, actress and activist

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, co-stars of MOBLAND

Russell Wilson and Kyle Long, CBS Sports NFL analysts

Guest listings are subject to change.

'CBS Mornings' airs weekdays from 7:00-9:00 AM and 'CBS Saturday Morning' airs Saturdays from 7:00-9:00 AM on CBS. Viewers can check local listings at https://t.co/1YBB4MaJTU. CBS Mornings podcasts are available on all podcast platforms, and the show can be streamed on Paramount+.

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