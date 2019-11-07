A legendary entertainer's life comes into focus when Judy arrives on Digital December 10 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus Digital) and DVD and On Demand December 24 from Lionsgate. Directed by Tony® nominee Rupert Goold (2019, Best Direction of a Play, Ink) and written for the screen by Tom Edge, Judy stars Oscar® winner Renée Zellweger (2003, Best Supporting Actress, Cold Mountain), Jessie Buckley (Beast, Wild Rose, TV's "Chernobyl"), Primetime Emmy® nominee Finn Wittrock (2018, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"), Primetime Emmy® nominee Rufus Sewell (2019, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and Golden Globe® nominee Michael Gambon (2003, Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Television Motion Picture, "Path to War"). Shedding light on the iconic Judy Garland's final years, the film features timeless music including perfomances of classic songs like "Over the Rainbow," "For Once In My Life," and "Come Rain or Come Shine."



Thirty years after rising to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, showbiz legend Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at THE TALK of the Town. While preparing for the shows, Garland battles with management, reminisces with friends and adoring fans, and embarks on a whirlwind romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans - all while bravely struggling to overcome intensifying anxiety and physical decline. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the unyielding spirit and matchless talent of "the world's greatest entertainer."



Take home Judy and immerse yourself in the world of Judy Garland with a never-before-seen featurette "From the Heart: The Making of Judy," as well as a gallery of stunning images from the film. The Judy Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

Watch the trailer here:





