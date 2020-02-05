JUDGE JERRY Renewed for a Second Season

NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has renewed "Judge Jerry" for a second season in national syndication. The pick-up was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution.

The popular court show has already been renewed in more than 95% of the U.S. on leading station groups across the nation. "Judge Jerry" is presided over by popular television personality and lawyer Jerry Springer and is executive produced by Kerry Shannon.

"We're so pleased that our station partners have recognized the success of 'Judge Jerry' and have embraced this new side of him," Wilson said. "Jerry and his staff have put their hearts and souls into this show and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more compelling cases to our audience."

For the 2019-20 season, "Judge Jerry" premiered as the highest-rated court show in five years. "Judge Jerry" is currently averaging a 1.0 national household rating, 1.4 million daily viewers and a solid 0.5 women 25-54 rating, ranking as the #2 new syndicated strip of the season behind only NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution's "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"The opportunity to continue doing this program that I love is a godsend," Springer said. "I will keep striving to be fair to the parties, as well as entertaining and interesting for the audience. But please know my career ambitions have their limits. I will not seek, nor will I accept, a nomination for the Supreme Court!"

"I'm thrilled to be working with Jerry for a second season of 'Judge Jerry,'" Shannon said. "It's exciting for viewers to watch Jerry's career come full circle, and his compassion, fairness and relatability will continue to bring justice to the cases presented to him."

"Judge Jerry" is taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut. The Stamford Media Center is also home to long-running and successful NBCU talk shows "Maury" and "The Steve Wilkos Show."





