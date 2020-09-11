JIM AND SAM To Release 'Songs From AFTER SO MANY DAYS'

The album is out October 9th.

Married singer/songwriter duo Jim and Sam are set to release their new album, Songs from After So Many Days, on October 9th via Nettwerk. Today, they share album track "Witch in a Window," which premiered on American Songwriter. From motels, to barns, to cathedrals, to bedrooms, Songs from After So Many Days is a musical passport recorded during and after the duo's 365-everyday tour, which saw Jim and Sam perform one show every day for a year. Their journey is documented in their award-winning feature film, After So Many Days, set for digital release in NORTH AMERICA on October 20th through Gravitas Ventures.

After a decade of making music together, Jim and Sam, a recently married singer/songwriter duo from Los Angeles, were not the conventionally successful band they hoped they'd be. Feeling stuck and anxious about their future, the duo made a spontaneous decision to go "all in," making a pact to play one show every day for a year. With suitcases and a guitar, the troubadours ventured out for a 365-day tour down unexplored roads and onto unexpected stages, bringing their music to new audiences throughout 14 different countries. After So Many Days, is an intimate front row seat to the highs and lows of what it's like for two people to pursue a dream, together.

After So Many Days will be screening at Nashville Film Festival in October and has been an official selection at over 30 film festivals including: Traverse City Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, Florida Film Festival, deadCenter and more.

Listen to "Watch in a Window" below.

Songs from After So Many Days Track Listing:

1. After So Many Days

2. Calling it Quits (Hotel J Day 32)

3. Bloodstream

4. Witch in a Window

5. Underdogs (Stockholm Day 217)

6. Heavyweight

7. Where Are You Now (Intro) [Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA]

8. Where Are You Now (Prana Farms Day 285)

9. Cold Cold Blood (feat. Good Harvest and Rob Lewis) [London Church Day 38]

10. Saturday Night (Low)

11. Unravel (Acoustic)

12. Sold (Intro) [Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA]

13. Sold (Live at Show 365, Los Angeles, CA)

