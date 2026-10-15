JENNIE Headlines STEPS Soundtrack with New Song 'Someone to Hold'

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Netflix has released the main trailer for its upcoming animated comedy adventure Steps, featuring a tease of a new song, 'Someone to Hold,' by BLACKPINK's Jennie.

The soundtrack features four original songs written and produced by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, with additional vocals by Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried, Rose Gray, Emei, and score by Academy Award winner Kris Bowers (Bridgerton).

Steps and its companion soundtrack will be available to stream on November 20. Steps (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) can be pre-saved here.

About Steps

Think you know Cinderella's 'evil' stepsisters? Think again. Tired of living in Cinderella's shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)'s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

Jennie, Emei, Justin Tranter, Kris Bowers On The Music Of Steps

From Jennie: 'I am so excited to join the Steps family and it was really fun making my first song for an animated film! I love how much heart and personality the characters have, and I'm so happy I got to be a little part of their world. I hope you enjoy Steps and 'Someone to Hold' as much as I do and I can't wait for you guys to hear it!'

From Emei: 'As a theater kid and animation lover, I was so so excited to be approached by Alyce and Netflix for writing a song for Steps. It's honestly a dream come true and when I saw the scene we were writing for, I got even more stoked. Understudy is such a special song to me as often in my life I've felt overlooked and misunderstood, just like Lilith! It also has so many references to theater lingo and baby theater kid Emei inside me is so happy. It was such an honor to create this one with a great team, spearheaded by Justin Tranter, who is absolutely brilliant. He made it so easy for me to express myself and the scream at the tail end of the song is by FAR my favorite thing I've sung into a mic. Can't wait to see it in its full form in the movie. LILITH 5EVER!'

From Justin Tranter: 'The story in Steps lends itself beautifully to a variety of voices and sonics, and the main throughline in the soundtrack is dance music. JENNIE's 'Someone to Hold' is pure danceable joy inspired by vintage organic dance pop. EMEI's 'The Understudy' is an underdog anthem hidden in a French electro house Trojan horse. Rose Gray's 'Meet Me on the Dance Floor' is modern electro dance pop, and the only villain song in animated film history that you could easily hear at a 3AM warehouse rave. The exception is Amanda Seyfried's 'Smile and a Song,' an old school musical theater banger about someone trying to heal the whole world when she really needs to heal herself.'

From Kris Bowers: 'I was excited about the possibility of being on Steps from the very first conversation I had with Directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. This story is incredibly written, incredibly acted, and incredibly animated. I feel so many layered emotions when I watch this film, and I'm just hoping that my music can speak to those feelings.'

Directors Alyce Tzue & John Ripa On The Sounds Of Steps

'We always knew that music in all its forms would play an extremely important role in Steps. As the movie took shape, it became clear that these characters with their big personalities, who were itching to explode out of the box society put them in, needed big songs to match. Our endlessly talented songwriter Justin Tranter, his co-writers, and our three singers delivered three pop anthems we are so proud of. We love how Jennie's bright and spirited 'Someone To Hold' represents Lilith, Cinderella, and Margot's sisterhood, giving audiences a shot of energy and positivity straight to the heart. Emei's 'The Understudy' is a perfect little atom bomb that captures Lilith's seething underdog anger, which then erupts into this amazing feeling of vindication when she's finally able to prove her worth. Rose Gray's 'Meet Me On the Dance Floor' is our villain Priscilla's unapologetic demand to meet her where she's at: center stage, on the throne, in the palace and in your heart.

Deciding whether a moment needed a song versus score came down to point of view. A song fit better when the characters wanted to express their emotions directly to the audience, creating these heightened moments where they announce themselves and what they're about. Score has a point of view as well, but it also carries a great amount of storytelling weight, often involving multiple characters. Kris Bowers has this incredible gift for taking different character themes and weaving them together to express one cohesive thought. He also uses a wide range of instrumentation to set the right tone, including mouth harp, erhu and guzheng, modern synths, even a harpsichord alongside a full orchestra. Together, Kris's score seamlessly carries us through the story—from heart-wrenching scenes to comedic exchanges to action-packed chases—in a way that truly completes our movie.

We feel very grateful to fill Steps with such memorable music, through both score and song!'

Steps

On Netflix November 20, 2026

Directors: Alyce Tzue & John Ripa

Produced by: Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions.

Screenplay By: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho

Story By: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho, Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci

Voice Cast: Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, Bette Midler

Steps is part of Netflix's original slate of animated features which includes the most popular Netflix film ever, KPop Demon Hunters; Academy Award-winner Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the Academy Award-nominated films Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nimona, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Klaus; the BAFTA-nominated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, comedy fan favorites Swapped, Leo and Back to the Outback and the upcoming In Waves and Ray Gunn.

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