TED: THE ANIMATED SERIES to Premiere on Peacock
The animated sequel reunites MacFarlane with original film stars and introduces new cast members Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman.
Peacock has announced that TED: The Animated Series will premiere with eight episodes on Thursday, December 17. Additional episodes will stream in 2027. The animated sequel reunites Seth MacFarlane with his original film castmates and introduces new cast members Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman.
The series is created by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh, who also executive produced the hit live-action series TED. Corrigan and Walsh serve as co-showrunners, with series animation from Rough Draft Studios, Inc. TED: The Animated Series is produced by UGT, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC.
Original film franchise stars return to voice their roles, along with new cast members Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman. Series regular roles include Seth MacFarlane as 'Ted,' Mark Wahlberg as 'John,' Amanda Seyfried as 'Sam,' Jessica Barth as 'Tami-Lynn,' Kyle Mooney as 'Apollo,' and Liz Richman as 'Ruth.'
From Seth MacFarlane, TED: The Animated Series is a sequel to the 'Ted' and 'Ted 2' films. The series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted's best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John's wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted's wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. The series follows the two as they enable each other's bad ideas about marriage, parenting and the challenges of adult life.
Series Details
Premiere Date: TED: The Animated Series premieres with 8-episodes on Thursday, December 17. Additional episodes will stream in 2027.
Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, Liz Richman
Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson, Claudia Katz
Studio: UGT, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC
Format: Animated Comedy
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